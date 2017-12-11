Israel retaliates against rocket fire with Gaza airstrike

JERUSALEM — The Israeli military says it has struck Hamas military positions in the Gaza Strip after Palestinian militants fired a rocket toward southern Israel.

Israeli planes and tanks shelled the Palestinian territory on Monday after the rocket strike, in what was the latest in a series of cross-border exchanges that have left at least four Palestinians dead. No injuries were reported Monday.

Monday's strikes came a day after Israel said it destroyed a tunnel built by Hamas that ran several hundred meters (yards) into Israeli territory. Hamas threatened Israel with a "heavy price" for demolishing the tunnel.