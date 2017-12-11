Leader named for Knife River Indian Villages historic site

STANTON, N.D. — The National Park Service has named a new superintendent for the Knife River Indian Villages National Historic Site at Stanton.

The Minot Daily News reports that Brenda Todd is a10-year veteran of the National Park Service. She's currently the program manager at the Public Lands History Center at Colorado State University.

Todd holds a doctoral degree in anthropology with a specialization in archaeology from the University of Colorado. She has worked with tribes and agencies throughout the country.