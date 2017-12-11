London police looking at criminal charges over tower fire

London police are considering a variety of criminal charges related to the June fire at Grenfell Tower that killed 71 people.

Police told an inquiry Monday that the possible charges include misconduct in public office, manslaughter, corporate manslaughter and breaches of fire safety regulation.

No one has yet been charged.

Jeremy Johnson, the lawyer representing the police at the inquiry, said the scope of the police investigation was "unprecedented" in a case that did not involve an extremist attack.

He said police are studying 31 million documents and 2,500 exhibits.

Johnson spoke at a hearing spelling out how a detailed inquiry into the disaster will be carried out.