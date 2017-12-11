Celebrities reach out, extend VIP invites to bullied boy Keaton Jones
After Keaton Jones' mother uploaded a video of him to Facebook asking why he is being bullied, it went viral. Now, dozens of celebrities are reaching out.
Keaton Jones has started a universal conversation about bullying.
After his mother posted a video of the young boy from Tennessee, who asked why he was being bullied, it quickly made its rounds on the internet.
The video has already been seen 20 million times and that number is quickly rising.
Countless entertainers, musicians and athletes have reached out to Keaton, offering friendship, VIP experiences, advice and support to spread awareness about bullying.
Below are just a few of the thousands of posts on social media in support of Keaton.