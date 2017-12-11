Macedonia's ex-PM Gruevski resigns as opposition leader

SKOPJE, Macedonia — Former Macedonian prime minister Nikola Gruevski has resigned as leader of the conservative opposition VMRO-DPMNE party following its recent defeat in local government elections.

Gruevski served as prime minister for a decade before failing to form a coalition government after general elections last year. He was eventually succeeded by Social Democrat leader and bitter rival Zoran Zaev following months of political crisis. The 47-year-old Gruevski is facing charges of corruption and abuse of power in number of legal cases that emerged following a major wiretapping scandal.