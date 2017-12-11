Man guilty in fatal shooting of store manager at outlet mall

MAYS LANDING, N.J. — A man accused of fatally shooting a store manager before turning the gun on himself at an Atlantic City outlet mall last year has been convicted of murder charges.

Luis Maisonet also was found guilty of aggravated assault and three weapons offences stemming from the September 2016 shooting at a skatewear shop in The Walk. An Atlantic County jury returned its verdict Friday.

The 56-year-old Somers Point man now faces up to 30 years in state prison when he's sentenced next year.

Authorities say Maisonet shot 26-year-old Christopher Romero several times, then fled on foot. Maisonet shot and critically injured himself a short time later but has since recovered from his wounds.