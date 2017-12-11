Man suspected of killing 3 in Houston captured in Dallas

DALLAS — Authorities say police in Dallas have captured a 35-year-old suspect in the fatal shooting of three people in a Houston home.

Jeffery Noble was booked late Sunday into the Dallas County jail and is being held on a charge of capital murder. Online jail records don't indicate whether he has an attorney.

The Harris County sheriff's office on Monday confirmed Noble's arrest but didn't offer details.

Investigators say Noble was seen leaving the scene of Friday's shooting.

Authorities identified the victims as 67-year-old Robert Sciandra, 22-year-old Jessica Sciandra and 25-year-old Jordan Michael Collier. The relationship between Robert and Jessica Sciandra wasn't immediately clear.