Mary Blige, Mariah Carey, Nick Jonas get Golden Globe nods

NEW YORK — Pop stars are invading the Golden Globes again this year with nominees such as Mariah Carey, Nick Jonas and Mary J. Blige, who is up for two awards.

Blige earned nominations Monday for her role in the Dee Rees' period film "Mudbound." She's up for best supporting actress in a motion picture and best original song for "Mighty River," which she co-wrote with Raphael Saadiq and Taura Stinson.

Jonas and Carey, who has co-written most of her No. 1 hit songs, are up for their first Golden Globes, both for best original song. Carey is nominated for the Christmas tune "The Star," from the animated movie of the same name. Jonas is nominated for "Home" from the animated film "Ferdinand."