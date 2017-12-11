Mom who drank on night of baby's death to be sentenced

BELFAST, Maine — A Maine woman who told jurors that she drank multiple shots of liquor and smoked marijuana the night of her infant son's death is due to be sentenced this week.

Thirty-two-year-old Miranda Hopkins will appear in court on Wednesday in Belfast.

The Troy resident says she doesn't know how 7-week-old Jaxson died in January, but she previously told police that one of her two autistic sons may have been responsible.