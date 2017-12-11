NYPD: Responding to report of Times Square area explosion
NEW YORK — The New York Police Department says it is responding to a report of an explosion near Times Square.
The response is
It's led to delays along some of the subway lines that pass beneath the bus terminal.
Some passengers have been evacuated as a precaution.
There were no immediate reports of injuries.
