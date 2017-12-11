Officials deny permit for violent rally anniversary event

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Officials in Charlottesville, Virginia, have denied a permit requested by an organizer of the August white nationalist protest that turned violent.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/214yLJ2 ) that City Manager Maurice Jones wrote Monday that the "proposed demonstration or special event will present a danger to public safety."

Jason Kessler, a Charlottesville resident who was the primary organizer of the Aug. 12 protest, called "Unite the Right," requested the permit last month to hold a two-day rally for the event's one-year anniversary.

In his application, Kessler described the event purpose as a "rally against government civil rights abuse and failure to follow security plans for political dissidents."