Prosecutors drop charge vs. commentator Lucian Wintrich
STORRS, Conn. — Prosecutors have dropped a breach of peace charge filed against conservative commentator Lucian Wintrich after a confrontation with protesters last month during an appearance at the University of Connecticut.
Wintrich, the White House correspondent for the right-wing
That woman, 35-year-old Catherine Gregory, of Willimantic, turned herself in Sunday to face charges of attempted larceny and disorderly conduct.
Gregory, who is free on a $1,000 bond, is due in court on Wednesday.
Wintrich, who had argued that he had every right to retrieve his property, tweeted on Monday that justice was finally being served.