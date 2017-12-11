Russia says its athletes want to compete at the Olympics
MOSCOW — The Russian Olympic Committee says its athletes are overwhelmingly in
Sofia Velikaya says the ROC athletes' commission, which she chairs, has heard from "all the athletes in all sports" on the Olympic program, with a majority in
Velikaya says no athletes have told the ROC they would rather boycott and adds "at the current moment, everyone's training and everyone's hoping to take part in the Olympics."
The International Olympic Committee last week barred the Russian team from the Olympics because of doping