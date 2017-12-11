Russian military hosts UN officials at anti-mine centre
A
A
Share via Email
MOSCOW — The Russian military has hosted a delegation of United Nations officials at its main anti-mine facility.
The United Nations' delegation was led by Jean-Pierre Lacroix, a French diplomat who serves as the U.N. Under-Secretary-General for peacekeeping operations.
The Russian
Lacroix hailed the Russian expertise in mine clearing operations. He noted that the U.N. expects to develop
Col. Igor Mikhailik, the head of the anti-mine