Russian military hosts UN officials at anti-mine centre

MOSCOW — The Russian military has hosted a delegation of United Nations officials at its main anti-mine facility.

The United Nations' delegation was led by Jean-Pierre Lacroix, a French diplomat who serves as the U.N. Under-Secretary-General for peacekeeping operations.

The Russian Defence Ministry said they discussed prospects for co-operation and joint action with the U.N. during Monday's visit.

Lacroix hailed the Russian expertise in mine clearing operations. He noted that the U.N. expects to develop co-operation with Russia in the area of peacekeeping.