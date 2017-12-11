Rutgers professor accused of anti-Semitism removed from role

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — A Rutgers University professor accused of posting anti-Semitic statements on Facebook has been removed from his position as a director at the school.

Rutgers President Robert Barchi says Michael Chikindas will no longer serve as director of the Center for Digestive Health at the Institute for Food, Nutrition and Health. The tenured food science professor has also been barred from teaching required courses and will take cultural sensitivity training courses.

Barchi called the situation "sad and deeply troubling."

Administrators say Chikindas shared anti-Semitic cartoons along with conspiracy posts that claimed 9-11 was orchestrated by Jews. Officials say Chikindas also referred to first lady Melania Trump and Ivanka Trump, daughter of President Donald Trump, as "sluts."