Saakashvili appears in court in Ukraine
KIEV, Ukraine — Mikheil Saakashvili, the former Georgian president turned opposition leader in Ukraine, is in court in the Ukrainian capital.
Saakashvili was arrested Friday on allegations that he colluded with Ukrainian businessmen tied to Russia to topple President Petro Poroshenko. Saakashvili rejected the allegations and is refusing food to protest his detention.
The Pechersky District court in
Yulia Tymoshenko, a former prime minister who leads an opposition party, attended the hearing in a show of support for Saakashvili.
On Sunday, thousands of Saakashvili's supporters marched across
