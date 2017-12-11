Snow, power outage keeps North Carolina tourist stop closed
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A North Carolina tourist attraction remains closed after last weekend's snow caused a power outage which affected the ability to do business.
The Winston-Salem Journal reports Old Salem Museums & Gardens has been closed since Friday because of the weekend snowstorm. The power outage caused issues with Old Salem's servers and the systems is uses to sell tickets and run stores.
Franklin Vagnone, Old Salem's president and chief executive, said in a statement on Old Salem's
Over the weekend, Old Salem
