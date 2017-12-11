Strong 6-magnitude quake rocks western Iran
TEHRAN, Iran — Iranian state TV says a 6-magnitude earthquake has jolted a western region near the border with Iraq.
There were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage from the temblor, which struck Monday near the site of a 7.2-magnitude quake that caused more than 600 deaths in November.
Iran is prone to near-daily quakes as it sits on major fault lines. In 2003, a 6.6-magnitude quake flattened the historic city of Bam, killing 26,000 people.