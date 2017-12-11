The Latest: Firefighters protect seaside California towns
A
A
Share via Email
LOS ANGELES — The Latest on California wildfires (all times local):
5:30 a.m.
Crews aided by calm overnight winds kept a wall of flames from descending from mountains into coastal towns after a huge Southern California wildfire exploded in size over the weekend.
Thousands remain under evacuation orders Monday as the fire churns west through foothill areas of Carpinteria and Montecito, Santa Barbara County seaside towns about 75 miles (120
The fire, which had already destroyed more than 750 buildings, burned six more in Carpinteria on Sunday. It's just 10
Officials say the blaze, which broke out a week ago in
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'Already hurting enough': Pain patient challenges plan to tax medical marijuana
-
Halifax police ticket pedestrian who was struck by car at unlit crosswalk
-
Robbery victim turns bear spray onto suspect in purse theft: Halifax police
-
Brawl outside Cole Harbour sports bar ends in stabbing: Halifax police