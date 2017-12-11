The Latest: 4 injured in NYC pipe bomb explosion

NEW YORK — The Latest on the explosion in Manhattan in an underground passageway (all times local):

9:30 a.m.

The Fire Department of New York says four people, including the suspect, have been hurt following a pipe bomb explosion in a New York City subway at the height of the morning rush hour.

Fire officials say Monday none of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

Police say the pipe bomb explosion inside the subway happened in an underground passageway between Seventh and Eighth Avenues on 42nd Street.

A law enforcement official tells The Associated Press that a man had a pipe bomb strapped to him when it went off. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak on the incident.

___

9:15 a.m.

Police say the pipe bomb explosion inside the New York City subway happened in an underground passageway between Seventh and Eighth Avenues on 42nd Street.

The explosion filled the passageway with smoke while it was crowded with throngs of Monday morning commuters.

A law enforcement official tells The Associated Press that a man had a pipe bomb strapped to him when it went off. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak on the incident.

The person was arrested and has non-life-threatening injuries. Another person on the platform sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The Port Authority Bus Terminal, the nation's largest bus hub, was shut down, along with the eight subway lines and all streets around Times Square.

___

8:45 a.m.

A law enforcement official tells The Associated Press that a man had a pipe bomb strapped to him when it went off on a New York City subway platform.

The explosion happened around 7:30 a.m. Monday. Details were still developing.

The person was arrested and has non-life-threatening injuries. Another person on the platform sustained non-life-threatening injuries

The official spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the incident.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders has tweeted that President Trump has been briefed on the explosion.

___

8:40 a.m.

New Jersey Transit buses headed to the Port Authority Bus Terminal are diverting to other locations following an explosion in New York City.

NJ Transit says buses are taking passengers to Secaucus and Hoboken. From there, they can take trains or PATH into the city.

Trains, PATH, light rail and ferries are honouring bus tickets into New York.

The explosion happened around 7:30 a.m. Monday. Details were still developing.

Passengers were evacuated as a precaution from the subway line where the explosion happened, near 40th Street and Eighth Avenue.

A person was arrested and has non-life-threatening injuries.

___

8:25 a.m.

A law enforcement official says what is believed to be an explosive device has been set off on Manhattan subway platform.

The explosion happened around 7:30 a.m. Monday. Details were still developing.

A person was arrested and has non-life-threatening injuries.

There was no immediate word of any other injuries.

The official spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the incident.

Passengers were evacuated as a precaution from the subway line where the explosion happened, near 40th Street and Eighth Avenue.

— Associated Press writer Colleen Long

___

8 a.m.

The New York Police Department says it is responding to a report of an explosion near Times Square.

The response is centred in the area of the Port Authority bus terminal.

It's led to delays along some of the subway lines that pass beneath the bus terminal.

Some passengers have been evacuated as a precaution.