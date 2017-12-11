The Latest: Turkish leader notes shared views with Putin

ISTANBUL — The Latest on Russian President Vladimir Putin's trip to Syria, Egypt and Turkey: (all times local):

10:25 p.m.

The presidents of Turkey and Russia say they share similarly critical views of the U.S.'s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Joining Russian President Vladimir Putin at a joint news conference late Monday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Israel has used the Trump administration's stance as an excuse to increase "pressure and violence" on Palestinians.

Erdogan says his meeting with Putin showed they are on the same page on Jerusalem and other issues.

He says the close relationship between Turkey and Russia is "important and meaningful for regional stability."

The Turkish leader says they are working to find a "lasting political solution" to Syria's civil war.

Erdogan added that his government's deal to obtain Russia's S-400 missile defence system — a source of worry for Turkey's NATO allies — would be finalized this week.

___

10:15 p.m.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has criticized the U.S. administration's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, warning that it could destabilize the region and derail the Middle East peace process.

Speaking Monday after a hectic day that took him from a Russian base in Syria to Cairo to Ankara, Putin said the Trump administration's move "doesn't help the Mideast settlement and, just the opposite, destabilizes the already difficult situation in the region."

The Russian leader added that it may "finish prospects for the Palestinian-Israeli peace process."

He added that Moscow believes the status of Jerusalem can only be settled through talks between the Palestinians and Israel in line with United Nations resolutions.

___

8:15 p.m.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Ankara to meet his Turkish counterpart, following visits to Syria and Egypt.

Putin and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan are meeting Monday evening to discuss developments in Syria and the Middle East, as well as bilateral relations, according to the Turkish president's office.

Putin and Erdogan met several times this year and regularly talk on the telephone as they and Iran work to broker a solution in Syria.

Relations between the two countries were tense after Turkey shot down a Russian fighter jet for violating its airspace in 2015. But the two have since restored bilateral relations.