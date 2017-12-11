UN promises justice in Congo against peacekeeper attacks
A
A
Share via Email
BENI, Congo — The United Nations Deputy Special Representative for Congo says military
In a memorial ceremony Monday David Gressly said those who staged the assault, which wounded 50 others, will pay for their actions. The Dec. 7 attack about 45
At least five Congolese soldiers also were killed in the attack. The peacekeeping base has been repeatedly attacked by rebels from the Allied Democratic Forces group.
Tanzania's ambassador in Congo Paul Ignace Mella called on the U.N. to protect its peacekeeping soldiers. The U.N. peacekeeping mission in Congo is the largest in the world.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'Already hurting enough': Pain patient challenges plan to tax medical marijuana
-
Halifax police ticket pedestrian who was struck by car at unlit crosswalk
-
Robbery victim turns bear spray onto suspect in purse theft: Halifax police
-
Brawl outside Cole Harbour sports bar ends in stabbing: Halifax police