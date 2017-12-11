UN promises justice in Congo against peacekeeper attacks

BENI, Congo — The United Nations Deputy Special Representative for Congo says military offences will be launched against rebels who killed at least 15 Tanzanian U.N. peacekeepers last week in eastern Congo.

In a memorial ceremony Monday David Gressly said those who staged the assault, which wounded 50 others, will pay for their actions. The Dec. 7 attack about 45 kilometres (28 miles) from Beni was the deadliest single attack on a U.N. peacekeeping mission in nearly 25 years.

At least five Congolese soldiers also were killed in the attack. The peacekeeping base has been repeatedly attacked by rebels from the Allied Democratic Forces group.