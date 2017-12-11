Utility offers abandoned nuclear site to state agency
A
A
Share via Email
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The parent company of South Carolina Electric & Gas Co. is offering the site of a failed nuclear reactor project to the state-owned utility Santee Cooper.
The State newspaper reported SCANA proposed giving the Fairfield County site to Santee Cooper so the project could be preserved and perhaps finished later.
SCE&G and Santee Cooper abandoned the effort July 31 after spending more than $9 billion.
The newspaper said choosing not to preserve the site is part of SCANA's strategy to show it has abandoned the effort and deserves a $2 billion tax write-off.
Santee Cooper worries that accepting ownership of the site would stick its customers with the full cost of maintaining the site. Santee Cooper doesn't like a provision to prevent it from suing SCANA over the failed project.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
-
Voicing reaction: Metro gives space to those who responded to Black in Halifax
-
'Scary situation for any renter': NDP moves to protect tenants in hot housing markets
-
'Already hurting enough': Pain patient challenges plan to tax medical marijuana