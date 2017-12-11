Utility offers abandoned nuclear site to state agency

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The parent company of South Carolina Electric & Gas Co. is offering the site of a failed nuclear reactor project to the state-owned utility Santee Cooper.

The State newspaper reported SCANA proposed giving the Fairfield County site to Santee Cooper so the project could be preserved and perhaps finished later.

SCE&G and Santee Cooper abandoned the effort July 31 after spending more than $9 billion.

The newspaper said choosing not to preserve the site is part of SCANA's strategy to show it has abandoned the effort and deserves a $2 billion tax write-off.