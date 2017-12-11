Wind, rain slam Slovenia, Croatia; 1 death reported

ZAGREB, Croatia — Croatia's state television says one man died as heavy rains and strong winds slammed the country, also flooding some roads.

The report says that the man died Monday in northwestern Croatia when his ladder was knocked down by the wind as he was trying to repair damage to his house caused by the weather.

Torrential rains have also caused rivers to swell in the area and flood roads.

In neighbouring Slovenia, about 1,000 people have been left without power near the capital, Ljubljana, and houses and roads have been flooded along the Adriatic coast.

In some areas, emergency services sounded sirens to warn people about the dangers of trees falling due to strong winds.