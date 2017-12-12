10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. TURBULENT SENATE RACE NOW IN HANDS OF ALABAMA VOTERS

The controversies surrounding Republican Roy Moore give Democrat Doug Jones an opening in the GOP-dominated state.

2. TRUMP SLAMS 'CHAIN MIGRATION'

A would-be suicide bomber's rush-hour blast in the New York City subway system is adding new fuel to the president's push to limit immigration based on family ties.

3. WORLD LEADERS, HIGH SECURITY AT CLIMATE SUMMIT

More than 50 world leaders are joining bankers, energy magnates and others in Paris for a summit that France's president hopes will give new momentum to the fight against global warming with the U.S. and Trump sidelined.

4. HOW WHITE HOUSE, ANALYSTS DIFFER ON TAX POLICY

The Trump administration says the GOP tax plan will send hundreds of billions pouring into federal tax coffers, but nonpartisan analysts make a less rosy projection.

5. ICELAND CLOSES GENDER GAP BUT VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN REMAINS

A push for equality is intensifying in the Nordic island nation, with campaigners working in classrooms and nightclubs to educate both men and women.

6. FREED PRISONER WITNESSED RADICALIZATION IN EGYPTIAN JAILS

An Irish citizen recently acquitted after four years in prison saw dozens of cellmates radicalize and adopt views of the Islamic State group.

7. DANGEROUS WINDS PERSIST AS WILDFIRES WHIP IN CALIFORNIA

The fifth largest blaze in state history is threatening thousands of homes as it churns through coastal mountains amid persistently hazardous weather conditions.

8. WHAT IS THE WORD OF THE YEAR

In 2017, lookups for "feminism" increased 70 per cent over the year before on Merriam-Webster.com and spiked several times after key events, the company's editor at large told the AP.

9. 'ALTERNATIVE FACTS' TOPS NOTABLE QUOTES LIST

The use of the term by Kellyanne Conway, an adviser to Trump, tops a Yale Law School librarian's compilation.

10. DOLPHINS STUN PATS