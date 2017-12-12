Arkansas panel clears way for new Ten Commandments marker

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas commission cleared the way Tuesday for the installation of another Ten Commandments monument outside the state capitol , after a prior marker was shattered when a man crashed his car into the monolith than 24 hours after it was put in place.

The Arkansas Capitol Arts and Grounds Commission signed off on the final design, which will include four concrete posts for the monument's protection.

Officials and supporters said there's no guarantee that such security measures will prevent the monument's destruction but that they're confident with the final design.

"There's nothing you can do to make it perfect," said Republican state Rep. Bob Ballinger, who attended Tuesday's meeting as a representative of the American History & Heritage Foundation, the private group that's paying for the monument. "We think that considering cost, time and everything, we've done everything reasonable possible."

Chief Deputy Secretary of State Kelly Boyd said the commission will review the security of all monuments on Capitol grounds, which also include ones honouring firefighters, veterans and the nine students who desegregated Little Rock's Central High School. The Little Rock Nine monument already includes concrete posts similar to the ones that will be placed with the Ten Commandments monument.

The prior Ten Commandments monument was in place for less than 24 hours before it was destroyed by a man who was also accused of destroying Oklahoma's Ten Commandments monument in the same manner. The man, who livestreamed the incident on Facebook , was charged with criminal mischief in Arkansas but has been found mentally unfit for trial.