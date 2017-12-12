Asian shares fall back as investors cautious over Fed, China
TOKYO — Shares were mostly lower in Asia on Tuesday as investors stepped back after several days of advances, erasing early gains. Markets are awaiting the Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday and the outcome of a major Chinese planning conference.
KEEPING SCORE: Japan's Nikkei 225 index lost 0.3
WALL STREET: Technology and health-cre companies led U.S. stocks modestly higher Monday, driving the market to another set of milestones, with the Standard & Poor's 500 index and Dow Jones industrial average finishing at new highs. The S&P 500 index rose 0.3
ANALYST VIEWPOINT: "The market is kind of in a holding pattern, just sort of waiting for the Fed meeting," said Randy Frederick,
FEDERAL RESERVE: The Fed is expected to lift short-term interest rates by 0.25
CHINA: Investors are watching for details from an annual economic planning conference in Beijing that will set the pace for reforms and growth in the world's second-largest economy. The state-run Xinhua News Agency reported Friday that President Xi Jinping told fellow leaders that the focus should shift to quality of life and improve innovation and competitiveness. Worries over possible moves to curb property market speculation were overshadowing trading on Tuesday.
BITCOIN: Bitcoin futures rose on their first day of trading on a major U.S. exchange, with the first-ever futures contract gaining 20
ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude gained 43 cents to $58.42 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It advanced 63 cents, or 1.1
CURRENCIES: The dollar edged down to 113.44 Japanese yen from 113.55 yen late Monday. The euro rose to $1.1744 from $1.1770.
