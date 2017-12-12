Austria: 1 dead, 18 hurt in explosion at natural gas plant

BERLIN — An explosion on Tuesday at a natural gas facility near Austria's border with Slovakia left one person dead, authorities said.

A further 18 people were injured in the morning blast at the plant in Baumgarten an der March, east of Vienna, regional Red Cross official Sonja Kellner said. Two medical helicopters were sent to the scene, the Austria Press Agency reported.

The explosion set off a fire, which operator Gas Connect said was contained by midmorning. The facility was shut down, Gas Connect spokesman Armin Teichert said.

Police wrote on Twitter that the situation "is under control."