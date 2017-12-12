Councilman charged with making obscene phone call to boy

NEWPORT, R.I. — A Rhode Island city councilman has been charged with making an obscene phone call to a 13-year-old boy he says was sending sexual messages to his daughter.

The Newport Daily News reports Newport Councilman John Florez said after his arrest Monday he plans to fight the charge.

Florez says the boy sent lewd, suggestive and threatening messages to his 13-year-old daughter after they met around Halloween.

The member of the non-partisan council says he repeatedly told the boy to stop sending the messages. He says he tried speaking with the boy's grandmother but the boy prevented him from doing so.

Florez on Dec. 4 obtained a temporary restraining order that prevents the boy from contacting his daughter. He also filed a complaint in Family Court.

He's expected in court Wednesday.

This story has been corrected to show Florez was arrested Monday, not last week.

