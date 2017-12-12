Egyptian singer sentenced to 2 years over racy video

CAIRO — An Egyptian female pop singer has been convicted of promoting debauchery in a racy video clip and sentenced to two years in prison.

The Cairo court also ordered Shaimaa Ahmed, better known by her stage name Shima, to pay a fine of 10,000 pounds (about $560).

Shima appears in the video in her underwear singing while suggestively eating an apple and a banana before a classroom of young men.

The video created a stir on social media in conservative and Muslim-majority Egypt and was discussed on TV talk shows.