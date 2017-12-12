Ex-CFO of 'Soup Nazi' inspired company admits to tax evasion

NEW YORK — The former chief financial officer for a company licensing recipes from the real-life chef who inspired the "Soup Nazi" character on "Seinfeld" has admitted to tax evasion.

The Daily News reports 62-year-old Robert Bertrand, of Norwalk, Connecticut, pleaded guilty Monday to one count of failure to pay Medicare, Social Security and federal income taxes on behalf of the employees of Soupman Inc.

Prosecutors say Bertrand paid employees unreported cash on the side and gave some workers large unreported stock awards from 2010 through 2014. Prosecutors say Soupman's total estimated tax loss to the Internal Revenue Service was $593,000.

As part of a plea deal, Bertrand will have to pay about $78,500. Bertrand faces up to 2 1/2 years in prison when he's sentenced in April.

