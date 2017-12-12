Former Puerto Rico mayor to face trial in harassment case

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — A judge in Puerto Rico says there's enough evidence to arrest a well-known former mayor accused of sexually harassing a policewoman.

Hector O'Neill faces seven charges including sexual abuse and lewd acts. He was being held Tuesday on a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court for a Jan. 4 hearing.

Police investigated claims that he paid nearly a half million dollars to the police officer and her boyfriend. O'Neill has said the case was privately resolved and that no public funds were used.