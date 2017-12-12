German soldier charged in far-right plot against politicians

BERLIN — German prosecutors have indicted a soldier accused of plotting to kill prominent political figures and blame the attack on refugees — a cased that raised concerns about extremism in the country's military.

Federal prosecutors said Tuesday that they have charged the 28-year-old, identified only as 1st Lt. Franco Hans A. in keeping with German privacy rules, with planning an act of violence as well as violating weapons and explosives laws. He also is charged with theft and fraud.