Greece: 2nd climber dies on snowy slopes of Mt. Olympus
THESSALONIKI, Greece — Greek authorities say they have recovered the body of a climber who died while attempting to scale Mount Olympus, the country's highest mountain, in the second such deadly accident there since last week.
On Saturday, rescue crews recovered the body of a 26-year-old from another ravine on Olympus and rescued an injured 25-year-old, while two injured climbers, a 49-year-old and a 65-year-old, were rescued Sunday.
Rescue crews said the mountain trail was packed with icy snow, causing climbers to slip.