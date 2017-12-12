Homeland Security chief lauds Texas 'sanctuary cities' ban

AUSTIN, Texas — New U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen is decrying "sanctuary cities" in a state that recently approved strict laws banning them.

President Donald Trump's former deputy White House chief of staff, Nielsen was confirmed by the Senate last week.

She's visiting Austin, where county sheriff Sally Hernandez once promised not to comply with some "detainers," or federal requests to hold for possible deportation people who were jailed on non-violent, non-immigration charges.

That helped prompt the Republican-controlled Texas Legislature to approve a sanctuary cities crackdown that allows sheriffs and police chiefs to face removal from office and even criminal charges for failing to fully enforce federal immigration policy.