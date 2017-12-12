How major US stock indexes fared on Tuesday

Banks led U.S. stocks mostly higher Tuesday, bringing more records for the major indexes. The Standard & Poor's 500 index and the Dow Jones industrial average closed at all-time highs for the second time this week. A slide in technology stocks pulled the Nasdaq lower. Small-company stocks also lagged.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 index rose 4.12 points, or 0.2 per cent , to 2,664.11.

The Dow gained 118.77 points, or 0.5 per cent , to 24,504.80.

The Nasdaq lost 12.76 points, or 0.2 per cent , to 6,862.32.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks fell 3.72 points, or 0.2 per cent , to 1,516.12.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 12.61 points, or 0.5 per cent .

The Dow is up 175.64 points, or 0.7 per cent .

The Nasdaq is up 22.23 points, or 0.3 per cent .

The Russell 2000 is down 5.61 points, or 0.4 per cent .

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 425.28 points, or 19 per cent .

The Dow is up 4,742.20 points, or 24 per cent .

The Nasdaq is up 1,479.20 points, or 27.5 per cent .