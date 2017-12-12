ICC: Failure to arrest Sudan's president undermines court

The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court is accusing some of its members including Jordan, Uganda and Chad of undermining the tribunal's "reputation and credibility" by refusing to arrest Sudan's president who is accused of genocide in Darfur.

Fatou Bensouda also criticized the U.N. Security Council Tuesday for its failure to take action against President Omar al-Bashir and others accused of crimes against humanity and war crimes in Sudan's vast western region of Darfur which has faced fighting since 2003.

She said the court has ruled that the failure of ICC members to apprehend al-Bashir clearly violates the Rome Statute that established the ICC.