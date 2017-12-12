Iceland closes gender gap but violence against women remains
REYKJAVIK, Iceland — For nine years in a row, the World Economic Forum has ranked Iceland as having the world's smallest gender-equality gap. It has a female prime minister and some of the world's strongest laws on workplace equality and equal pay.
It also has one of Europe's highest per-capita levels of reported rapes, according to statistics agency Eurostat, although legal definitions differ from country to country, complicating comparisons.
A 2010 University of Iceland study found that 30
Icelanders are experiencing a stark realization: Equal representation does not, by default, eliminate gender-based violence.