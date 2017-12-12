News / World

Iceland closes gender gap but violence against women remains

Andres Ingi Jonsson, a lawmaker for the Left Green Movement, poses for a photograph in front of a painting in parliament in Reykjavik, Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. The painting portrays a key moment in Icelandic history with only male politicians present. Feminists argue that today's gender equality masks continuing violence, harassment and everyday sexism. Johnson is one of a group of male parliamentarians seeking to get men to become actively engaged in promoting gender equality. (AP Photo/David Keyton)

REYKJAVIK, Iceland — For nine years in a row, the World Economic Forum has ranked Iceland as having the world's smallest gender-equality gap. It has a female prime minister and some of the world's strongest laws on workplace equality and equal pay.

It also has one of Europe's highest per-capita levels of reported rapes, according to statistics agency Eurostat, although legal definitions differ from country to country, complicating comparisons.

A 2010 University of Iceland study found that 30 per cent of Icelandic women aged 18 to 80 reported having been physically attacked by a man at least once, including 13 per cent who reported suffering rape or attempted rape.

Icelanders are experiencing a stark realization: Equal representation does not, by default, eliminate gender-based violence.

