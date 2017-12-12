Inmate sentenced in fatal stabbing at West Virginia prison

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A federal inmate in West Virginia has been sentenced to life in prison in the fatal stabbing of another inmate.

Thirty-six-year-old Kevin Marquette Bellinger was sentenced Monday in federal court in Clarksburg.

Prosecutors say Bellinger and another inmate used homemade knives to stab 28-year-old Jesse Harris in October 2007 at the U.S. Penitentiary at Hazelton.