Iran state TV: 6.2 magnitude earthquake rocks southern Iran

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran's state TV says that a magnitude 6.2 earthquake has jolted the country's southern province of Kerman.

The report says the temblor rocked the village of Hajdak, about 700 kilometres , or 400 miles, south of Tehran on Tuesday. It says the quake's depth was 10 kilometres , or 6.2 miles. There were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake's magnitude was 5.9.

In November, a 7.2 magnitude quake hit western Iran, killing more than 600 people.