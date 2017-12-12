Iran state TV: 6.2 magnitude earthquake rocks southern Iran
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran's state TV says that a magnitude 6.2 earthquake has jolted the country's southern province of Kerman.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake's magnitude was 5.9.
In November, a 7.2 magnitude quake hit western Iran, killing more than 600 people.
Iran is prone to near-daily earthquakes as it sits on major fault lines. In 2003, a 6.6 magnitude quake flattened the historic city of Bam, killing 26,000 people.