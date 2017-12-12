Iraq PM warns Islamic State might erupt again somewhere else

PARIS — Three days after declaring victory over the Islamic State group, Iraq's prime minister warns that the group's extremists might "erupt again somewhere else" without international co-operation in combatting the militants.

Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi told reporters Tuesday that "we have managed to break them" in Iraq, but added that it's a worry for everyone that IS has "this unfortunate ability to recruit young people very quickly."

He said there must be an effort to "remove their grassroots in the region."

Al-Abadi made the comments at a news conference on the sidelines of a climate summit outside Paris,

He called for continued international co-operation in training Iraqi forces and providing logistical and intelligence support.