Italian prosecutors seek to shelve Hacking Team breach case

LONDON — A legal document obtained by The Associated Press says that Italian prosecutors want to drop their investigation into the 2015 breach of surveillance company Hacking Team, leaving a question mark over a dramatic leak which embarrassed intelligence figures across the globe.

A redacted, three-page court document shared with the AP on Tuesday says that prosecutors have asked that an investigative judge in Milan shelve the case.

No reason was given but a report in Milanese newspaper Corriere della Sera said that prosecutors had not received important evidence from the United States. The report did not cite a source.

The tribunal could still order the prosecutors to reopen the case and Hacking Team has 20 days to appeal.