Jurists: NK's Kim should face crimes against humanity charge

WASHINGTON — Three renowned international jurists say Kim Jong Un and other North Korean officials should be prosecuted for crimes against humanity committed in the country's camps for political prisoners.

The camps are believed to hold up to 130,000 people.

The jurists' report, published Tuesday, is based on testimony from defectors and experts.

It cites evidence of systematic murder, including infanticide and torture, persecution of Christians, rape, forced abortions, starvation and overwork leading to "countless deaths."

The report is billed as an unofficial follow-up to a U.N. investigation in 2014 finding reasonable grounds to conclude crimes against humanity had been committed.