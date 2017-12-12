Labor panel rules against Harvard in student union dispute
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A federal panel has rejected Harvard University's attempt to prevent a new election that would decide if graduate students will form a union, paving the way for a new vote.
The National Labor Relations Board on Tuesday upheld a decision by a regional
The regional panel concluded Harvard published an incomplete list of students who were eligible to vote and ordered a new election.
Harvard appealed the decision.
The Harvard Graduate Students Union applauded the national
Harvard called the decision disappointing.