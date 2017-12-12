Liberia sets Dec. 26 date for runoff presidential election
MONROVIA, Liberia — Liberia's National Elections Commission has set Dec. 26 as the date for the presidential runoff vote.
Commission chairman Jerome Korkoya on Tuesday pleaded for all registered voters to go to the polls the day after Christmas to "make this one sacrifice for the good of our democracy and country."
Voters are choosing a successor to President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Africa's first female leader and a Nobel Peace Prize laureate.