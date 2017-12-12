Oscar Pistorius bruised in a jail fight over telephone use

JOHANNESBURG — A South African prison spokesman says Olympian Oscar Pistorius, in jail for murdering his girlfriend, was bruised in an altercation with another inmate over telephone use.

Singabakho Nxumalo of the Department of Correctional Services said Tuesday that Pistorius sustained a minor injury in an alleged assault at the Attridgevill Correctional Centre last week. Nxumalo said Pistorius had a medical checkup and the incident is being investigated.