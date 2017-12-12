Poll: Over 90 per cent of Palestinians oppose Trump move

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territory — A new Palestinian opinion poll finds overwhelming opposition to President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

The poll found that 91 per cent consider Trump's declaration last week a threat to Palestinian interests. Forty-five per cent believe the Palestinians should cut all contacts with the U.S., submit a complaint to the International Criminal Court and launch an armed uprising.

While Trump said his declaration does not prejudge future talks on the status of Jerusalem, 72 per cent of respondents believe his administration will not submit any peace plan. It also found widespread distrust of the Palestinians' Arab allies.