Poll: Over 90 per cent of Palestinians oppose Trump move
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territory — A new Palestinian opinion poll finds overwhelming opposition to President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
The poll found that 91
While Trump said his declaration does not prejudge future talks on the status of Jerusalem, 72
The poll, conducted by the respected Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research, questioned 1,270 adults and had a margin of error of 3 percentage points.