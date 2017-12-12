Romania: 1,000 protest tax changes that could slash wages

BUCHAREST, Romania — Some 1,000 workers have staged an anti-government protest in the Romanian capital against a tax overhaul which could lead to wage cuts.

Workers gathered outside the government offices Tuesday, yelling and whistling to express their anger with the left-wing government they accuse of damaging their livelihoods.

The government recently approved a tax overhaul that will come into effect on Jan. 1 where social security taxes will be shifted from the employer to the employee. The measure could slash salaries by twenty per cent .

Ion Badoi, 49, who's employed by the national railway company in the central city of Ramnicu Valcea said the measure had generated uncertainty.