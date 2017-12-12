San Francisco native becomes city's 1st black woman mayor

San Francisco Board of Supervisors President London Breed has become the city's acting mayor following the sudden death of Mayor Ed Lee.

The San Francisco native on Tuesday also became the city's first African-American woman mayor.

Breed is a lifelong San Francisco resident who grew up in public housing in the same district she now represents.

She had been considered likely to run for mayor after Lee's second — and last — term expired in 2019.

The remaining 10 board supervisors had elected her president.

They can choose her to serve as temporary mayor or appoint another person.