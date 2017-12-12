Some of Facebook's early friends now its sharpest critics

NEW YORK — Several people with tight connections to Facebook — some as early investors, some as former officials — are going public with a critique of the company and social media more broadly.

They say Facebook and social media systems undermine democracy and exploit human psychology to get people addicted to their services.

The comments follow a particularly rough year for the tech industry. It culminated in congressional hearings, not to mention congressional dressings-down, over Russian agents' use of their platforms to try to meddle with the U.S. elections.